Investigation ordered into police escorting luxury car convoy

Listen to this article

Luxury cars draw a crowd at the vegetarian fair at Thao Suranari Monument in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Saturday evening. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

The chief of the Central Investigation Bureau has ordered a probe into highway police blocking normal traffic to facilitate the travel of a billion-baht convoy of luxury cars along an inter-city motorway.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said on Monday that he ordered Highway Police to investigate complaints from motorists that police on motorcycles cleared the way for a fleet of luxury cars on the M6 motorway from Ayutthaya to Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday.

The officers concerned would face action if they did wrong, the commissioner said.

It was reported that the convoy of luxury cars was travelling to Nakhon Ratchasima to be among the highlights at a vegetarian and cultural event there.

A source said that highway police escorted the convoy without informing their superiors beforehand.

In Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday evening, 45 luxury cars worth about 1.5 billion baht were put on display at the vegetarian fair at the Thao Suranari Monument in Muang district. The fair opened on Friday and ended on Sunday night.