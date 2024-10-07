Fresh flood alert for parts of Bangkok

Wat Arun, best known as the Temple of Dawn, seen from the other side of the Chao Phraya River in overcast Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Nittaya Nattayai)

City Hall on Monday warned people living along the Chao Phraya River in areas with no permanent barriers to prepare for flooding next week.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said residents of areas prone to flooding due to lack of an embankment should move their belongings to high ground and keep a close watch on the river level from Oct 14-23.

The flood risk would come from the rising Chao Phraya river and forecast high tides, as more water was discharged from the Chao Phraya Dam, upstream from Bangkok in Chai Nat province, during the 11 days.

The BMA did not name the flood prone areas of the city outside the embankment zone. Data from 2022 showed these areas as including parts of Dusit, Phra Nakhon, Samphanthawong, Bang Kholaem, Yanawa, Bangkok Noi and Klong San districts.

BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said thunderstorms and heavy rain in the northern, northeastern and central regions this week would all add to the volume of water surging down the Chao Phraya River.

Chiang Mai in the far north has experienced major flooding caused by the rain-swollen Ping River that is only now draining out of the city. The Ping merges with three other rivers to form the Chao Phraya in Nakhon Sawan.

The Chao Phraya Dam was releasing water at 2,199 cubic metres per second on Monday.