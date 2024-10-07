Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet appointed national police chief

Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the new national police chief.

The Police Commission chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra voted unanimously on Monday to appoint deputy national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet as the new and 15th national police chief of Thailand.

Pol Gen Kitrat received eight votes in his favour. The prime minister abstained. He was one of three candidates for the job, and the most senior of them. He will reach retirement age, 60 years, in 2026.

The other two candidates were police inspector-general Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong and deputy national police chief Pol Gen Thana Choowong.

Pol Gen Kitrat graduated from Class 41 at the Royal Police Cadet Academy. He started his career as a deputy interrogation inspector at Muang Rayong police station in Rayong province.

He has served as police inspector-general, commissioner of the national police chief's office, assistant national police chief and deputy police chief.

Recently has been acting national police chief since his predecessor Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol and former deputy police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn were both transferred to inactive posts at Government House amid a huge rift the force caused by allegations of involvement in illegal online gambling.