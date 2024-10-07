Govt support to make 'pla ra' from blackchin tilapia

Blackchin tilapia.

The Department of Fisheries is turning to a novel way to eradicate blackchin tilapia from Thailand's waterways -- by turning them into "pla ra", or fermented fish sauce.

In an effort to curb the spread of the invasive species, which poses a threat to commercially-valuable fish stocks in at least nine provinces, the department will work with local communities in affected areas to process caught blackchin tilapia into the popular asian condiment, department chief Bancha Sukkaew said.

He said this is in line with Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Akkara Prompow's instruction that the department find pro-active measures to limit the impact of the invasive fish on the economies of affected areas.

The scheme, he said, aims to remove at least 200,000 kilogrammes of blackchin tilapia from waterways in Chumphon, Phetchaburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Prachin Buri, Ratchaburi, Chon Buri, Rayong and Nonthaburi provinces.

Communities which have signed up will each receive 245,000 baht to purchase the equipment needed to make pla ra. In total, the department will allocate 4.9 million baht to the scheme, said Mr Bancha. Twenty communities had signed up, to date.

Phichaya Chainak, director of the Fisheriees Industrial Technology, Research and Development Division (FTDD), said fermented fish products, such as seasoned pla ra and powdered pla ra, are not only widely consumed in Thailand, but also exported to markets in other Asean countries, China, the European Union, the Middle East and the United States.

"Turning blackchin tilapia into pla ra will not only help control the spread of the invasive fish, but also boost local economies and promote community engagement, said Ms Phichaya.

Department chief Bancha said he is confident this programme will be an effective solution to control the spread of the alien species and protect the value of local fish products, while supporting grassroots economic growth.