Amazing Thailand is back

The government has launched "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year 2025" alongside six global tourism companies to help attract more visitors and meet its targets.

Jirayu Huangsap, an adviser to the prime minister, told a press briefing on Monday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held a roundtable meeting with executives from the six leading firms -- Grab, Agoda, Expedia, IHG, Marriott International and Trip.com Group -- to engage them in the plan.

Under the initiative, the government aims to attract more than 40 million foreign visitors and generate 3.4 trillion baht in revenue next year.

During the meeting, the prime minister outlined three key government strategies -- "Thai charms", "hidden gem cities", and "five must-dos".

She said the "charms" are the country's unique cultural experiences, including cuisine and craftsmanship, which emphasise the essence of Thai culture. The "hidden gem cities" are lesser-known tourist attractions that will be promoted to enhance income distribution.

The five "must-dos" will package Thai food, cultural and local goods in new destinations and allow visitors to enjoy festivals, which will begin with the Thailand Winter Festival in November this year.

Ms Paetongtarn stressed that the scheme aims to increase tourism revenue by 7.5% and set an overall target of 3.4 trillion baht. It projects that the number of foreign travellers will exceed more than 40 million next year, with over 205 million domestic trips across the country," he said.

However, according to Mr Jirayu, the targets are not just about numbers; they represent the government's commitment to making Thailand a global destination known for its cultural richness, natural attractions and hospitality.

Meanwhile, the representatives from the six leading firms hoped the government would improve aviation capacity and enhance connectivity to make it easier for tourists to travel here and therefore increase the overall number of visitors willing to make the trip, he said.

The prime minister's adviser said the government's first aim was to set up a "tourism task force" to work with government agencies on matters of bureaucracy and red tape.

He suggested that the government focus on promoting these enhanced new experiences at every stop that tourists make as they travel to different parts of the country and take advantage of this opportunity to promote new activities and global festivals and events.

Enhancing travel experiences would now include pre-trip and post-trip phases, using increased connectivity and partnerships to make people aware of "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year 2025" before they make package tour and travel bookings.

The "five must-dos" and "hidden gems" initiatives would expand tourism activities and business opportunities for communities and small and medium-sized enterprises, he said.

He went on to say that many firms have already expressed a willingness to support Thailand in hosting global events as they recognise the country's potential as long as the government can prepare the necessary infrastructure to accommodate them.

He said everyone agreed to strengthen cooperation, especially during the high season. Anthony Tan from Grab noted that the round-table meeting also presented an opportunity to discuss other ways to support tourism. According to Mr Tan, Grab, which has operated in Thailand for 11 years, intends to grow to support its partners, who now cover more than 850,000 households.

Mr Tan praised government efforts to assist those affected by flooding and expressed its readiness to provide further support, while Ms Paetongtarn thanked the company for donating two million baht to help flood victims.