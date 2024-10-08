Chinese fraudster arrested in capital

Listen to this article

The suspect is arrested in Bangkok on Monday. (Police photo)

A Chinese woman who evaded arrest warrants in China for public fraud by having a face-lift was arrested in Bangkok on Monday.

Pol Lt Col Suriya Phuansombat, deputy superintendent of Immigration Division 1, said police arrested Jing Qu, 30, at an apartment after receiving a tip-off report from an unnamed informant.

The Zhouping Provincial Public Security Bureau wanted Ms Jing in connection with public fraud accusations filed between 2016 and 2019.

An Interpol Blue Notice was also issued for her, which allowed police in member countries to share critical crime-related information before issuing a Red Notice.

She was accused of deceiving six compatriots into paying her to secure them flight attendant positions with well-known airlines, earning her at least 7.5 million baht through the scheme.

It is claimed she used the money for face-lift surgery in Thailand in 2022 to evade warrants issued against her back in China.

However, after identifying her whereabouts, a policeman serving with Pol Lt Col Suriya's unit posed as a food delivery rider to arrest her.

According to Pol Lt Col Suriya, Ms Jing entered the country on a TR-15 visa, which gave her a 15-day stay, meaning that she had overstayed for at least 650 days.

She was accused of overstaying, which she denied. She claimed to have been laid off from her flight attendant job and attempted to deny the accusations against her.

Ms Jing will be extradited back to China, said Pol Lt Col Suriya, adding that she entered the country via a visa on arrival, which is issued to tourists, not flight attendants.