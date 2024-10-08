Family of 4 shot dead at home in Songkhla

Wife had debt problem, pistol found in her lifeless hand

Forensic police arrive at the crime scene in Muang district, Songkhla, on Monday evening. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A married couple and their two teenage children were found dead, each with a single bullet to the head, at their home in Muang district of this southern province on Monday.

Pol Col Bantoen Laocharoen, chief of Muang Songkhla police station, said a caller reported a possible murder-suicide to 191 police at 3.45pm.

Police rushed to the given address, a two-storey house at 56/5 Sai Buri Road in Songkhla municipality.

In the living room on the ground floor they found the bodies of former Songkhla municipal councillor Chaichan Khwanseng, 61, and his son Khanet, 16.

On the second floor police found dead in separate bedrooms his daughter Kotwakorn, 18, and his wife Natpapat, 47, whose hand held a 9mm pistol.

The station chief said the wife had earlier told her sister that she had a debt problem.

The police investigation was continuing.