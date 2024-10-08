Car plunges off expressway, driver killed

A black Toyota Fortuner black Toyota Fortuner lies upside down on the verge of Nong Rahang road in Khlong Sam Wa district, Bangkok, on Monday night. (Photo: fm91 trafficpro)

A motorist was killed when his vehicle hit a crash barrier and then plummeted 15 metres off an expressway to the ground below in Bangkok on Monday night.

Police and emergency responders were called to the scene about 7.50pm, being told that a car had fallen from the Chalong Rat expressway.

A wrecked black Toyota Fortuner with Bangkok plates was found upside down on the verge of Nong Rahang road in Khlong Sam Wa district. The driver, identified as Thammarat Sriprasernsin, 52, was dead at the wheel. Rescuers prised open the locked door to retrieve his body.

Part of the crash barrier from the overhead motorway was also found at the scene.

Police investigators said the car had been travelling on the motorway. It appeared the driver had tried to change lanes and had lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the crash.