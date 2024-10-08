Toxic smog returns to Greater Bangkok

Smog blankets Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Pattanapong Hirunard)

Several areas in Bangkok and nearby provinces were blanketed with hazardous levels of smog on Tuesday, the pollution trapped in stagnant air.

The Pollution Control Department reported that levels of particulate matter 2.5 microns and less in diameter (PM2.5) exceeded the safe threshold of 35 microgrammes per cubic metre of air in 24 hours in parts of the capital and in Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon as of 11am on Tuesday.

In Bangkok, unsafe levels of PM2.5 ranged from 37 to 48.8µg/m3 in parts of Bang Bon, Bang Kholaem, Bang Khunthian, Bang Na, Bang Phlad, Bang Rak, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok Yai, Bung Khum, Chatuchak, Chom Thong, Khlong San, Laksi, Nong Khaem, Pathumwan, Phasicharoen, Pomprap Sattrupai, Rat Burana, Samphanthawong, Sathon, Thon Buri, Thawi Watthana, Thung Khru and Wang Thong Lang districts.

The 48.8µg/m3 peak was in Sathon district.

In provinces near Bangkok, unhealthy levels of PM2.5 were in Krathumbaen and Muang districts of Samut Sakhon (38.3-53.4µg/m3); Muang and Phra Pradaeng districts of Samut Prakan (37.9-46); Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi (45.9); and Muang district of Nakhon Pathom (46.1).

The nationwide peak was outside the Bangkok area, 58.8µg/m3 in Muang district of Kanchanaburi, and the lowest was 3.2µg/m3 in Muang district of Phangnga.

The Meteorological Department said the fug was expected to remain over Greater Bangkok until Oct 16.