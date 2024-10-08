Thousands farewell students, teachers killed by bus inferno

Police say gas leak at the front of the bus fuelled the blaze

Photos of the 20 students and three teachers killed in the bus blaze are displayed at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in Lan Sak district in Uthai Thani, where the victims were cremated on Tuesday. (Photo: Uthai Thani Public Relations Office Facebook account)

Families and friends of the 20 students and three teachers killed in last week's bus blaze gathered at their school on Tuesday to bid them farewell, in a royally sponsored cremation ceremony.

Privy Councillor Gen Surayud Chulanont presided over the event on behalf of His Majesty the King, at the Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School sports field in Lan Sak district of Uthai Thani.

The thousands of mourners included parents, families and friends. Some had travelled from other provinces.

Thai PBS reported that prominent attendees included former prime minister Srettha Thavisin and Uthai Thani MP Chada Thaiset.

Provincial officials said they had prepared seating for 6,000. All were filled.

The school's Facebook page was flooded with messages saying goodbye to the departed and wishing them entry to heaven.

Seven temporary crematoriums were erected on the field, with two more on standby. Each cremation took about 40 minutes. The sad task continued throughout the afternoon.

One of the 23 victims is moved to the crematorium during the royally sponsored ceremony at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in Lan Sak district in Uthai Thani on Tuesday. The event was for the 20 students and three teachers killed when their bus crashed and was engulfed in flames while travelling through Lam Luk Ka district in Pathum Thani on Oct 1. (Photo: Uthai Thani Public Relations Office Facebook account)

As the solemn ceremony proceeded, police on Tuesday released the initial finding into the cause of the horrific blaze.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan, commander of the Office of Police Forensic Science (OPFS), said the initial investigation found there was a gas leak at the front of the bus. It was not yet determined why there was a leak, or what caused the sparks that ignited the gas, he said.

Transport authorities said earlier the bus had been converted from diesel to using natural gas and that extra gas tanks had been installed illegally.

Those killed were on a one-day school field trip to Ayutthaya and Bangkok. They were in the second vehicle of the three-bus fleet chartered from Chinnaboot Tour, based in Sing Buri.

The bus was carrying 39 students and six teachers. It burst into flames which rapidly engulfed the entire vehicle as it was passing through the Rangsit area of Lam Luk Ka district in Pathum Thani on Oct 1.

Driver Samarn Chanphut, 48, later told police that the front left tire had blown out, causing the wheel to catch fire. He then lost control of the vehicle, and the bus collided with the median barrier.

Mr Samarn fled the scene on Oct 1 but later turned himself in to police. He faces multiple serious charges, including recklessness causing deaths. The owner of the bus has yet to be charged.

The field trip was cancelled and all students and teachers in the other two buses returned to the school the following day, last Wednesday. The school said on its Facebook account, "The students are returning on two buses. They reached In Buri [a district in Sing Buri] and will arrive at the school around 10pm."

A woman named Koi Nangmarnraituamae replied: "For the families who will not see their children coming back, their hearts are shattered".