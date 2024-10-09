Train services resume, Chiang Mai station reopens

Railway staff clean Chiang Mai railway station on Tuesday. (Photo: State Railway of Thailand)

North-bound trains were again reaching Chiang Mai province on Wednesday after the flood-blocked track was reopened.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the floodwater had receded from Chiang Mai railway station and from the main track. Trains could again reach Chiang Mai.

Veeris Ammarapala, governor of the State Railway of Thailand, said Chiang Mai station had been cleaned up and all facilities restored. Signalling equipment in previously flooded areas had also been restored. The station resumed service at 6pm on Tuesday, he said.

Heavy flooding in the North, and in the city last week, had blocked the Chiang Mai service since last month. Trains had been stopping short of Chiang Mai and passengers were bussed to and from there.