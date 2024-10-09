Student killed in motorcycle-Maserati crash

Listen to this article

The damaged black Maserati after the collision with a motorcycle in Sattahip district of Chon Buri. The teen vocational college student driving the bike was killed and the pillion rider badly injured. (Photo: Sawangrojanathamsathan rescue team, Sattahip)

CHON BURI: A vocational college student was killed and another badly hurt when their motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Maserati driven by a Russian national in Sattahip district on Tuesday evening.

The fatal crash happened on Rural Road 1003 near Khao Chi Chan forest park in tambon Na Jomtien of Sattahip.

Pol Capt Thanakorn Suetong, deputy chief investigator at Na Jomtien, said the accident was reported to police about 6.40pm on Tuesday.

When police and rescue workers arrived two young men, both aged 17, were lying on the road near a damaged Yamaha NMAX motorcycle, its front crumpled in.

One of the teenagers was dead. The other had serious bruising, with bleeding around his eyes. His left thigh was also broken and crooked. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The dead youth was identified by police only as Phuriphat. He was the driver, police said. The injured youth was named Kiartdecha, and was the pillion rider. Both students attended the Thai-Austrian Technical College in Sattahip.

A black Maserati car with its left side badly damaged and its windscreen broken was parked at the scene, on the right hand verge of the road. The driver, a Russian national, was waiting for police. The car had no licence plates.

The Maserati driver's name was not released. He declined to speak to reporters.

When Naowarat Charoonlert, 59, arrived at the scene, she burst into tears as she identified the dead youth as her gandson. She said he had been returning home from college, to Ban Chang district in Rayong province.

Police examined the scene and took recordings, and questioned the car driver. They were waiting to question the surviving student when his injuries allowed it.

The investigation into the accident was continuing.