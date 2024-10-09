Flooding in Cha-am, Hua Hin

The Phetkasem Highway was flooded in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

Persistent rain has caused flooding 20-40 centimetres deep in Cha-am district of Phetchaburi and Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan, and on nearby sections of the Phetkasem Highway.

Downpours hammered both towns from about 4am on Wednesday. In Cha-am. There was flooding in the municipal area and municipal market and on roads leading to Cha-am beach.

In Hua Hin, heavy rain led to a buildup of water on a two-kilometre-long section of Phetkasem Highway, but it drained quickly and roads were dry by 10am.

Surasee Kittimonthon, secretary-general of the Office of National Water Resources, said more heavy rain could cause flooding in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi and southern provinces from Wednesday to Saturday, brought by a monsoon trough over the upper South.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that flooding continued on Wednesday in 19 provinces - Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Chaiyaphum, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kalasin, Lampang, Lamphun, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Sawan, Pathum Thani, Phitsanulok, Sing Buri, Sukhothai, Suphan Buri, Tak, Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani.

Vehicles travel through floodwater on Phetkasem Highwayy in Hua Hin district on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)