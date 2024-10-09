House collapses into river, one killed, child missing

Searchers at the riverside, amid the debris from the collapsed house, on the bank of the Yom River in Sukhothai on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Sukhothai Public Relation Department)

SUKHOTHAI - The search was continuing for a 10-year-old child missing after her home collapsed into the rain-swollen Yom River when the bank crumbled away on Tuesday.

One person was confirmed killed and several others injured, all members of the same family.

Bang Kaew rescuers were called the scene, in tambon Khlong Krachong of Sawankhalok district, about 3pm on Tuesday as the house fell down the bank to the edge of the swift flowing river.

About ten people were reported in and around the house at the time. Seven were said to have fled as it went down, but all were injured to some extent. Three were trapped in metres-thick mud amid the debris from the wrecked building, one a young girl.

As a desperate search began for the trapped people, the injured were taken to Sawankhalok hospital.

Local news media said the family had been packing their belongings, preparing to evacuate the house, when the riverbank collapsed.

About 7pm on Tuesday rescuers pulled one man, Pitak Khemthong, 45, out of the mud, alive but exhausted by his ordeal. Another man, Rachain Kamthong, 52, was found dead.

A 10-year-old child, Chutima Kamthong, reported to be a daughter of the dead man, remained missing. The search continued on Wednesday as hopes for her survival dwindled.

Rescuers and volunteers from several agencies were involved in the desperate effort, which was complicated by the water flooding through the wreckage. There were fears more of the riverbank could be washed away, with other homes also perilously close to the edge.