Training death prompts Senate inquiry

Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri. (Photo: Charin Ninsu via Wikimedia Commons)

The Senate Committee on Armed Forces and State Security will visit Chon Buri to investigate the death of a naval conscript during training at a base in Sattahip.

Members want to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the death of Pvt Siriwat Jaidee during naval police training in July, said Sen Vithavee Prathumsawat, the committee spokesperson.

It was reported earlier that Siriwat collapsed during a lengthy run on July 2. He was reportedly kicked by his trainer, who thought he had faked a fainting episode.

Siriwat was left unattended with no medical help. He was taken to hospital hours later but died on the way to hospital, according to the reports.

Committee chairman Sawat Thatsana said a death during training is highly unusual and requires immediate attention to restore public confidence.

The committee has also asked its secretary, Sen Chaiyong Maneerungsakul, to visit the conscript’s family in the southern province of Songkhla to offer support and listen to their account of what happened to Pvt Siriwat.

The senator’s findings will be reported to the committee and forwarded to authorities to ensure justice.

Maj Korapot Runghirunwat, the committee’s third vice-chairman, and Lt Cdr Wuttipong Pongsuwan, an adviser to the committee, will visit the training centre in Sattahip to collect information and ensure fairness for all parties involved.

Ms Vithavee said a subcommittee is also studying improvements to the military personnel system, aiming to align it with security challenges and modernise the armed forces.

She said committee members agreed on the need for clarity, appropriate compensation, and reforms to address future challenges effectively.

Lt Cdr Wuttipong said the death of Pvt Siriwat has affected the morale of active soldiers and the public.

“Many people say it was an accidental death, with some saying the conscript wasn’t in good physical condition,” he said. “An autopsy is needed to find the cause of death.

“If he wasn’t in an adequate physical condition good enough for training, that’s what the navy must improve.”