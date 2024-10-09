Elephant shelters need food aid

Many locations in Mae Taeng district of Chiang Mai still recovering from severe flooding

Listen to this article

An elephant at the Maetaeng Elephant Park & Clinic in Chiang Mai is fed with bananas after the Ruam Katanyu rescue foundation donated 30 tonnes of fruit, relief items and cash to shelters in Mae Taeng district. (Photo: Maetaeng Elephant Park & Clinic Facebook page)

Twenty elephant shelters in Mae Taeng district of Chiang Mai are seeking food donations for more than 300 elephants after severe flooding destroyed their supplies.

The announcement was made via the Facebook page of the Maetaeng Elephant Park and Clinic.

Recent flooding in Chiang Mai has affected many residents, including those in Mae Taeng district, home to numerous elephant shelters. Almost all the shelters have been flooded, and their food supplies have been wiped out, leaving them unable to provide for the elephants.

The Maetaeng Elephant Park and Clinic said it had enough banana stems but urgently needed slow-ripening crops such as pumpkins, sugar cane, Napier grass, tamarind and corn.

Donations can be delivered to the park in tambon Kuet Chang until Saturday, as road access to Ban Mae Taman and Ban Muang Kuet is expected to reopen after that date.

Elephant Nature Park in Mae Taeng district was one of the most severely hit, losing two elephants to fast-moving floodwaters while staff and volunteers shepherded hundreds more animals to higher ground.

Many shelters have now begun recovering and can manage their food supplies. However, people still wishing to support the shelters can contact the Maetaeng Elephant Park and Clinic for more information.

Additionally, the clinic confirmed that its Bangkok network continues to send dog and cat food to local shelters daily.

Donations can be dropped off at the Catster by the Kingdom of Tigers store in Bangkok until midnight each day, and the clinic will ensure they reach each shelter.