Health officials on alert for Afghan illness

Dr Panumas Yanwetsakul, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, discusses surveillance of infectious diseases at a meeting with staff on Oct 7. (Photo: DDC Facebook)

The Ministry of Public Health is stepping up surveillance of incoming travellers from Afghanistan to prevent the possible spread of an infectious disease, about which little is known so far.

The move comes after local officials reported at least 500 people infected with the mystery ailment in the Kafshan Valley, located in the Shinwari district of Parwan province, about 80 kilometres north of the capital, Kabul.

The disease is spreading rapidly, and patients in critical condition have been transferred to provincial hospitals and Kabul for further treatment, local officials said. The symptoms include general weakness, severe limb pain, diarrhoea and high fever.

Dr Panumas Yanwetsakul, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said on Wednesday the ministry is aware of the outbreak and is taking precautionary measures to screen travellers.

The department has asked staff at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, U-tapao and Hat Yai airports to closely monitor any incoming travellers from Afghanistan.

“If they have high fevers or exhibit any suspicious symptoms, they must be placed under quarantine for further medical assessment,” he said.

Pilots and crew members of all airlines from Afghanistan have been advised to monitor their own health conditions and wear masks during flights.