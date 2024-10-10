South on alert as heavy rain poses flood risk

Vehicles travel through floodwater in Hua Hin district on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

People in the South are being warned to brace for torrential rains that started on Wednesday and will continue until Saturday, potentially triggering flash floods.

The warning was directed at Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Phangna, Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Satun, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, according to Surasri Kidtimonton, secretary-general of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR).

The monsoon trough now lying across the upper part of the South has brought heavy rain to these provinces, where people were being advised to pay extra attention to local reservoirs where storage capacity has hit 80%, Mr Surasri said on Wednesday.

Heavy rain and strong winds have been affecting parts of Phetchaburi since late Tuesday night, said a source.

In Muang district, Khiriratthaya and Ratchadamnoen roads about half a metre under water early Wednesday morning, the source added.

Certain sections of Phetkasem Road in Cha-am district were also covered with floodwater of the same depth, while several parts of Kaeng Krachan district experienced a blackout after strong winds caused trees to fall onto electrical cables.

As a result, Thetsaban 1 School in Cha-am had to defer exams scheduled to be held on Wednesday to Thursday instead.

Meanwhile, in the Central region, the ONWR has warned communities along the Chao Phraya, Tha Chin and Mae Klong rivers in Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Songkhram to brace for possible high-tide flooding from Sunday until Oct 24, said Mr Surasri.

In Chai Nat, the flooding in Muang, Manorom and Wat Sing districts, which are upstream of Chao Phraya Dam, has improved, with the water level in the Chao Phraya River receding to a level well below the river bank.

However, as the dam continued discharging excess water at a rate of 2,199 cubic metres per second for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, low-lying areas in Sapphaya district of Chai Nat province, downstream of the dam, experienced about the same level of floodwater as in the previous days.

The situation in Ayutthaya, which was receiving the northern run-off from the Chao Phraya, intensified on Wednesday, with flood-impacted areas expanding.