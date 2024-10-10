Singer's van claims life and injures sibling

Tik Shiro apologises to victims and waits to surrender at scene

Singer and songwriter Manaswin "Tik Shiro" Nuntasane, 63. (File photo)

Singer Manaswin "Tik Shiro" Nuntasane’s van reportedly hit a motorcycle carrying three siblings in Bangkok's Sai Mai district early Thursday morning, resulting in the death of one sibling.

Police were informed of the accident on a bridge on Sukhaphiban 5 Road, above Thepharak Road, around 4am. Officers found the body of 28-year-old Thianporn Siwapornpitak at the scene.

On the ground about 10 metres under the bridge, police discovered Thianporn's 21-year-old brother, Chakkapak Siwapornpitak, who was seriously injured and was subsequently rushed to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital.

Their sister Jinnipa Siwapornpitak, 24, survived unscathed. She told police that they were riding the motorcycle when she accidentally dropped a water bottle. As her brother stopped to retrieve it, the black Hyundai van struck her sister and brother still on the motorcycle, causing Mr Chakkapak to be thrown off the bridge.

The van was driven by artist Tik Shiro, 63, who apologised to the victims' family. He stayed at the scene to cooperate with authorities.

Police brought Tik Shiro to the Khan Na Yao station for questioning and subjected to a blood alcohol test.