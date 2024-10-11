Denials issued over influencer award

Social media influencers Phee Dome, centre, and Nong Ying, second left, are pictured receiving a certificate for promoting Buddhism on Tuesday. The duo have since returned the award. (Photo: Pigeon Pirab Suesan Facebook Page)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Department of Religious Affairs (DoRA) have denied any connection with awarding a pair of social media influencers known for conducting exorcisms with a certificate in recognition of tourism-related promotions.

The TAT released a statement via its Facebook page on Wednesday, saying it also had no role in organising the event in which influencers known as "Phee Dome" and "Nong Ying" were pictured being awarded the certificate in the category of Buddhism promotion.

The authority said it allowed the use of its head office on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok on Tuesday, stating this was its only connection with the award.

Phee Dome, a man, and Nong Ying, a woman, are known via their social media channel for conjuring divine energy to heal emotionally traumatised people, exorcising demonic spirits, and liberating souls. Authorities earlier ordered them to close their centre, Sukhavadee Sanctuary, and stop offering divine healing services.

The award was initially reported to have been organised jointly by the DoRA and Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University.

Yesterday, the DoRA and the university denied being organisers. The DoRA has asked the award host, the so-called Buddhism promotion activities subcommittee, to immediately remove messages linking the department to the award.