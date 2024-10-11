Missing child's body found in Sukhothai house collapse

Two victims were identified as father and his daughter

Workers use two backhoe trucks to excavate mud on the Yom River bank in Sukhothai, where 10-year-old Chutima Kamthong went missing in Tuesday's incident. (Photo: Sukhothai Rescue Facebook page)

Rescuers found the body of a 10-year-old girl on Thursday afternoon, two days after she went missing when her home in Sukhothai collapsed into the Yom River.

The incident occurred around 3pm on Tuesday in the Khlong Krachong area of Sawankhalok district when the house fell into the swift-flowing river.

About 10 people were injured, with one person found dead at the scene. They were reportedly family members.

Following extensive searches, workers used backhoe trucks to excavate the mud, discovering the body of Chutima "Jui" Kamthong at a depth of two metres.

The two victims from the incident were identified as father and daughter.

Rescuers are searching for a missing girl following the collapse of a house in Sukhothai province. (Video: ทันข่าวสุโขทัย)