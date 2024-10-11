Missing child's body found in Sukhothai house collapse

Rescuers found the body of a 10-year-old girl on Thursday afternoon, two days after she went missing when her home in Sukhothai collapsed into the Yom River.
The incident occurred around 3pm on Tuesday in the Khlong Krachong area of Sawankhalok district when the house fell into the swift-flowing river.
About 10 people were injured, with one person found dead at the scene. They were reportedly family members.
Following extensive searches, workers used backhoe trucks to excavate the mud, discovering the body of Chutima "Jui" Kamthong at a depth of two metres.
The two victims from the incident were identified as father and daughter.