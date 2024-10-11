Moo Deng gains 10 kilos as she celebrates her 3rd month

Time for a checkup for Moo Deng. She was on a scale when turning three months old on Thursday. (Photo: Khao Kheow Open Zoo)

Moo Deng, the pygmy hippo and social media sensation, celebrated her third month on Thursday, gaining an additional 10 kilogrammes.

During a veterinary checkup, Moo Deng was weighed at 32.7kg, which is 10.7kg more than her weight at two months old.

The Khao Kheow Open Zoo humorously questioned on its Facebook page, "Is she okay to be on a menu?"

The zoo confirmed that Moo Deng is healthy and shared a photo of her being breastfed by her mother Jona, 25, on the first day she was born, July 10.

As Moo Deng continues to gain global fame, visitors lined up to see her at the zoo in Sri Racha district, Chon Buri, on Friday. Although she was still sleeping at 8.30am, the zoo noted it was a good sign as she started to wink her eyes.

Moo Deng with her mother Jona on her first day. (Photo: Khao Kheow Open Zoo)

Adult pygmy hippos can weigh anywhere from 160 to 270kg. They reach a height of 75 to 100 centimetres at the shoulder and are 150 to 175cm in length. Their lifespan in captivity usually ranges from 30 to 55 years.

Pygmy hippos are a critically endangered species, with fewer than 2,500 left in the wild. They have become endangered due to habitat destruction from logging, mining and farming.