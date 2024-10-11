Chao Phraya Dam continues to reduce water discharge

Offcial reassures residents in Bangkok that there is no imminent flooding threat

A man steers his ice cream boat past the leaning chedi of Wat Poramaiyikaram on the rising Chao Phraya River in Pak Kret district in Nonthaburi on Thursday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Chao Phraya Dam has reduced the amount of water released downstream, which may signal positive news for provinces along the river, including Greater Bangkok.

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) reported on Friday that the dam discharged 2,000 cubic metres per second around noon, a decrease of 47 cubic metres per second compared to the morning.

The reduction is expected to lower water levels in Sing Buri, Ang Thong and Ayutthaya, as the dam continues to hold back water to mitigate impacts on downstream areas.

The alert level for the river at the dam in Sapphaya district of Chai Nat is set at 2,730 cubic metres per second.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is closely monitoring the Chao Phraya flow due to flood alerts in the capital and surrounding areas. The rising river may coincide with high tides from the Gulf of Thailand and additional rainfall upstream.

City Hall reported that water levels at monitoring stations in Bang Khen, Phra Nakhon and Bang Na districts remain below flood barriers.

RID official Chavalit Chalorm said the monitoring station in Bang Sai district in Ayutthaya, which assesses the water situation for Greater Bangkok, recorded a flow of 1,850 cubic metres per second, which is half of the Chao Phraya's full capacity.

"Residents of Bangkok and the vicinity can rest assured that there will be no flooding in their areas," the official said.