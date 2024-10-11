Police arrest nine over sex toy sales

Police seize over 2,500 sex toys in raids at five locations on Wednesday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police on Wednesday arrested seven Thai and two Lao nationals for allegedly selling sex toys and video clips involving minors in an online group with over 90,000 members.

The arrest stemmed from a case in which a suspect lured victims under 18 into filming video clips using sex toys. These clips were then sold on illegal websites and in a Telegram group called PimThaidai, which has more than 90,000 members. Investigators also found that the group sold sex toys and aphrodisiacs.

Police conducted raids on five locations, including three in Bangkok, one in Nakhon Pathom and another in Chon Buri.

Authorities seized 2,580 sex toys and 66 electronic devices, including computers and phones, Pol Maj Gen Sarut Kwangsopa, director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Division (AHTD), said in a briefing on Thursday.

The suspects include seven Thais: Ms Suchada Saelu, 26; Mr Arnon Saekhong, 25; Mr Mongkonvitun Inthapat, 40; Mr Chaiwat Chalermsin, 31; Mr Sukho Amornwutipong, 30; Mr Ekkarat Saiwan, 29; and Mr Wutthipong Plukjai, 25. The two Lao nationals are Ms Dokkeo Douangoudom, 32, and Mr Niksanh Douangoudom, 30.

All suspects admitted to running the illegal websites and the Telegram group for over two years, earning about 10,000 to 20,000 baht monthly. Their activities generated millions in circulation.

Sex toys are illegal in Thailand. Many victims of human trafficking were deceived into promoting these products through video clips.

Police urged parents to monitor their children closely to prevent similar incidents and encouraged anyone with information to contact the AHTD or relevant agencies.