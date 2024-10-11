Thai high-risk groups ‘still need Covid boosters’

Infection and death rates in Thailand the highest in Southeast Asia, says doctor

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Moderna bivalent Covid-19 vaccine at parliament in Bangkok on May 11, 2023. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Medical experts are urging some members of the public to get another Covid-19 vaccine booster after a report showed that there have been about 700,000 infections and 205 Covid-related deaths in Thailand this year.

The rate at which the virus is spreading in Thailand remains high, said Assoc Prof Dr Piroon Mootsikapun, president of the Infectious Diseases Association of Thailand.

Of the more than 700,000 people infected as of Sept 16, about 48,000 required hospital stays and 205 died, he said.

“This is considered the highest infection rate and death statistic (for Covid) in Southeast Asia,” he said at a seminar at Ramathibodi Hospital on Wednesday.

Most of the fatalities were among the so-called 608 high-risk group, referring to people aged 60 and older, those who have one or more of eight chronic health conditions, and pregnant women.

“Compared to influenza, which has had about 490,000 cases and 36 deaths since the beginning of 2024, Covid-19 is considered more severe, with a significantly higher number of patients and deaths. Of the fatalities, 80-90% were in the 608 risk group,” said Dr Piroon.

Admissions and deaths from Covid-19 tend to increase during long holidays, such as Songkran and New Year. As a result, people should wear masks in crowded areas and get a booster shot to build immunity, he said.

Prof Dr Sasisopin Kiertiburanakul, a representative of the the Royal College of Physicians of Thailand, said some patients get sick with other diseases after recovering from Covid-19, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, lung and brain disease.

So-called Long Covid is found in about 15% of Covid-19 patients.

Boosters remain necessary, Dr Sasisopin said, adding the current data shows their effectiveness to be about 60-70% when it comes to preventing severe illness and death, especially among high-risk groups.

Tanapol Dokkaew, from the Kidney Friends Association of Thailand, urged the government to ensure enough Covid-19 vaccines were available for patients with chronic illnesses and those who are considered high-risk.

“Many people have forgotten about Covid-19 but the disease will be with us forever. Therefore, booster shots are still needed, particularly among the 608 group” he said.