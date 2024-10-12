Mun River overflows, flooding farms, low-lying areas in Phimai

Agricultural areas and other low-lying areas in Phimai district, Nakhon Ratchasima, are inundated after the Mun River burst its banks on Saturday morning. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The Mun River burst its banks on Saturday morning, sending a huge volume of water to flood paddy fields and low-lying areas in Phimai district.

Water levels in the river were high in several locations, particularly upstream areas of Phimai Dam.

As the dam exceeded its holding capacity by 3. 6 million cubic metres, irrigation officials at the Thung Samrit water operation and maintenance project had to open all six sluice gates, allowing water to flow downstream into the Mun River and protecting economic areas from flooding.

However, the water discharge caused a significant rise in the Mun River, leading to extensive flooding in many paddy fields and low-lying areas in tambons Nai Muang and Tha Luang.

Farmers expressed concern that their paddy plants, currently in the grain-yielding stage, could suffer severe damage if the floodwaters do not recede soon. They appealed to state agencies to urgently help them.