Elderly man killed as floods, landslides hit Yala

Irrigation officials inspect the water level of the Pattani River, which flows through the southern provinces, on Friday. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

A flash flood in the southern border province Yala on Friday night resulted in the death of a 66-year-old man, whose body was found near his home after being swept away by the rushing waters.

Heavy rains in Betong and Than To districts caused flooding, landslides and road closures.

Ahamad Yama, the village headman in tambon Ayerwang, reported that erosion had blocked a road in Thanmali village, destroyed two homes and trapped three residents in trees.

The body of Koder Luebaji was discovered after he was swept away by the rapid waters, while six family members managed to escape and seek shelter with relatives.

Rescue and assistance operations involving administrative officials and police were ongoing, as water levels started returning to normal by late Saturday morning.

Major damage included the severing of a bridge at the Tambon Dok Chang municipality intersection, prompting road closures and traffic diversions.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for continued heavy rains in the southern region, raising concerns about potential further flooding and runoff.