Tourism promotion to help flood-hit North

Listen to this article

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong (black jacket) and officials visit a business district on Chang Khan Road in Chiang Mai, where clean-up operations are still under way, to meet business operators affected by the flooding. (Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Sports)

A co-payment tourism promotion scheme targeting flood-hit northern Thailand will be proposed to cabinet for approval, according to Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong

Initially dubbed “Travelling North Half-Half”, the scheme will provide subsidies of up to 400 baht per trip to 10,000 people who visit the North later this year, he said.

Proposed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the programme is among the urgent measures needed to rehabilitate the economy of the flood-affected region, especially Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai, said Mr Sorawong.

If the scheme succeeds, the ministry will consider expanding it to other areas, he added.

A similar initiative, “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together), introduced by the previous government, provided up to 40% off accommodation, airfares and dining at local outlets. This encouraged spending among Thai travellers and supported the recovery of the tourism sector after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Sorawong said the economic losses from the flooding have been significant, including lost business opportunities, as Chiang Mai is a popular tourist destination.

The government plans to hold a mobile cabinet meeting in, in either Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai, to draw attention to the challenges, stimulate economic activity and boost the morale of residents, he said.

Mr Sorawong visited Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai and held talks with tourism entrepreneurs on Friday and Saturday. He said businesses asked the government to provide soft loans, reduce electricity and water bills, and offer tax deductions to help the sector recover.

He said their proposals would be presented to the cabinet so that it can provide relief measures that meet their needs.