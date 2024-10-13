Obec aids victims of bus fire

Listen to this article

Milk cartons are placed near the scene of the bus fire tragedy on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in the Rangsit area of Pathum Thani on Oct 2. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) is speeding up the granting of financial aid to those affected by the school bus fire tragedy near Bangkok.

Acting Sub Lt Thanu Wongjinda, secretary-general of the Obec, on Saturday said the Ministry of Education, under the minister, Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob, had been closely following the progress of the relief efforts for those affected.

Obec says there were 46 victims -- 39 students (20 killed, two seriously injured, one injured and 16 safe) and seven teachers (three killed, one injured and three safe).

The office has sent a letter to the ministry's Permanent Secretary Office to request royal decorations for the three dead teachers.

This letter will be forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office.

The Obec will also prepare a request for a seven-step salary promotion for the teachers to be sent to the Prime Minister's Office by Tuesday, before a subcommittee meeting on Friday.

In addition, a plan is underway to build a football field at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani, the victims' school.

Local authorities are in talks to build the field to commemorate the teachers and students who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The project is currently in the design and budget allocation phase.

As for the compensation, a total of 46 million baht has been allocated from various sources, comprising 23.5 million baht from the Prime Minister's Office's relief fund, and 4.72 million baht from the Ministry of Justice.

It also includes 494,500 baht from Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, 11.65 million baht from Mittare Insurance, 500,000 baht from Basic Education Fund, 3.46 million baht from Viriyah Insurance's accident insurance group and 11.74 million baht from Viriyah Insurance.

Of the figure, 2.4 million baht was given to each of the dead students' families; 2.32 million baht to each of the dead teachers' families; 399,500 baht to each severely injured student; 299,500 baht to each injured student; and 10,000 baht for each injured teacher.

In addition, Acting Sub Lt Thanu said a donation of about 3.71 million baht collected through a special relief fund would also be distributed to those affected.

Of the figure, 600,000 baht would be given to each of the seriously injured students, 300,000 baht to an injured student, 100,000 baht to an injured teacher and 90,000 baht to each of the 23 families of the deceased, he said.

Lastly, an instruction has been issued to affiliated agencies to ensure the strict adherence to safety protocols for future student excursions.

Meanwhile, political activist Sonthiya Sawasdee called on the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the Transport Ministry and other parties, including the Land Transport Department, the Sing Buri provincial transport office and the operator of the hired bus, for negligence that led to the tragic incident.