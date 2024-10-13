New Thai law to protect conscripts

Listen to this article

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has ordered law changes to protect conscripts and low-ranking soldiers, with stricter legal enforcement against superior commanders for failing to intervene in military misconduct.

After a Defence Council meeting on Friday, Defence Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Thanathip Sawangsaeng said Mr Phumtham outlined a framework for the online recruitment of soldiers, with a focus on their well-being once enlisted.

The changes are thought to be partly in response to the recent death of a private tortured during military training. Pvt Siriwat Jaidee, 21, died at Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri in July. The conscript was allegedly beaten to death by a military trainer. Pvt Siriwat was forced to run under the hot sun until he collapsed.

Pvt Siriwat's tragic death became public when his sister petitioned the House committee on military affairs this month. His death is not an isolated case -- five conscripts have died this year alone from similar brutality. Earlier, People's Party list MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn also asked Mr Phumtham to respond to the tragedy.

Under broader changes approved at the meeting, Mr Phumtham said soldiers would receive benefits including accommodation, healthcare, opportunities to enrol in the non-commissioned officer academy, and scholarships both here and internationally. The minister also stressed the need for military reform to reduce the size of the armed forces. One pilot project involves replacing military personnel with civil servants from the ministry, particularly those specialising in nursing, education, and budget management, with their salaries, benefits, and pensions to be adjusted accordingly.

The minister also expressed concern about soldiers who receive punishments that do not comply with the law. Military punishments that are too extreme can result in prosecutions under the Criminal Code. Preventive measures will focus on ensuring that military superiors and commanders understand the legal consequences of failing to promptly address improper conduct, he said.

Mr Phumtham also insisted on compensation for the victims of military misconduct and their families. A bill will be discussed further with military commanders, he said.