Thai celebrity meets police on iCon direct sales controversy

Listen to this article

Kan Kantathavorn arrives at the Central Investigation Bureau in Bangkok on Sunday. (Police photo)

Well-known TV host and actor Kan Kantathavorn met consumer protection police on Sunday morning for interrogation about complaints concerning The iCon Group direct sales company.

Mr Kan arrived at the Central Investigation Bureau with his lawyer for questioning by consumer protection police. He said that he met police as earlier promised and hoped his information and clarification would be helpful.

He stressed that he would base his answers on facts.

About 500 people have filed complaints with consumer protection police about losses amounting to about 178 million baht related to their participation in the direct sales business of The iCon Group.

Warathaphon Waratyaworrakul, 41, chief executive of the group, met consumer protection police on Saturday and said he was saddened upon learning that people have suffered losses investing in the company’s direct sales business.

He said his company would open a remedial centre to offer help and compensation to people affected.

Earlier on Saturday, consumer protection police raided nine spots linked to The iCon Group in Bangkok and surrounding provinces in search of evidence, to determine whether the company operates a real business or simply intends to raise funds in an illegal manner.