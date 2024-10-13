Abandoned baby girl rescued in Thailand's Phetchabun province

Rescue volunteer Smitanan Singsee gently picks up a plastic bag containing a baby girl. The abandoned newborn was rescued from a grassy area in Lom Sak district of Phetchabun province on Sunday morning. (Photo: Kok Sai Rescue Volunteers)

PHETCHABUN: Rescue volunteers rescued a newborn baby found abandoned in a grassy area in Lom Sak district of this lower northern province on Sunday morning.

Staff at Kok Sai Rescue Volunteers received a call from a good Samaritan that a newborn baby had been found on open grassy land near a used goods store in tambon Wat Pah at 7am.

Rescue volunteers searched the area and found a large plastic bag containing a baby girl wrapped in a towel lying inside a plastic wash basin.

“I was both shocked and glad, finding her and knowing that she’s still alive and safe. Her body was clean with the umbilical cord already cut,” rescue staff Smitanan Singsee said, adding that the newborn was rushed to Lomsak Hospital and is now in stable condition.

The volunteers went to the house of the baby’s mother following a tip-off but nobody was at home. They found the umbilical cord and traces of blood clots in the rubbish bin.

Officials from the Department of Children and Youth said the baby’s mother, whose name was withheld, had been admitted to a local hospital and they were investigating why she had abandoned her child.