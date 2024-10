Super full moon expected over Thailand all Thursday night

FILE PHOTO: The full moon over the Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park in Phetchaburi province in May. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

People will be able to see an extra-large appearance of the moon throughout Thursday night in Thailand as it reaches its closest point to the Earth this year.

Inviting the public to admire the “super full moon”, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit) said that on Thursday night the moon would be about 357,358 kilometres from the Earth.

People can see the super full moon in the east at nightfall and admire it throughout the night until the next morning, Narit said.