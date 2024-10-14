Three new hot springs bubble up in Chiang Rai

Photo: Chiang Rai Rajabhat University

Chiang Rai: Three hot springs have been discovered in the compound of a hospital in Chiang Rai's Wiang Chiang Rung district.

The discovery was reported by the faculty of social sciences at Chiang Rai Rajabhat University, which posted photos of the hot springs on its Facebook page.

According to the post, the hot springs were spotted in the living quarters of staff of Wiang Chiang Rung Hospital. An initial inspection showed they had a temperature of 40C, a pH level of 6.5, and a strong sulfuric odour.

The faculty said the areas where the hot springs were found have been closed off, and authorities concerned, including the Department of Mineral Resources, have been notified to conduct further inspections.