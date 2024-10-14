Woman arrested after mall shooting rampage threat

Police question the suspect at the Nakhon Ratchasima police headquarters on Sunday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A 31-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly posting several messages on Facebook pretending to be a young man planning a shooting rampage at three shopping centres.

The woman, identified by police only as Bang-on, was taken into custody at her home in Pak Thong Chai district on Sunday.

Nakhon Ratchasima police chief Pol Maj Gen Narongrit Dansuwan said the woman had four Facebook user accounts and had a prior police record for theft and firearms offences. She had no record of treatment for mental illness.

The commander quoted Ms Bang-on as saying she posted hoax messages because she was stressed out. She was jobless and had relationship issues with her husband’s relatives.

“The situation has returned to normal. Police will take the suspect to public prosecutors for further legal action” on Tuesday, Pol Maj Gen Narongrit said on Monday.

Ms Bang-on allegedly posted several messages on a Facebook page covering news in the northeastern province on Sunday, pretending to be a young man planning to shoot innocent people at three shopping centres. Pictures of a teenage boy, a pistol and ammunition were used illegally with the posts.

The threat frightened local people and prompted police to step up security at local malls.

Police said they found evidence linking the threatening messages to the suspect’s mobile phone.

Nakhon Ratchasima was the scene of a shooting rampage in which 30 people were killed in 2020.