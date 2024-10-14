Thailand locked at 10th in Asia-Pacific power index

Listen to this article

Thailand's ageing population erodes its attractiveness when compared with other nations in the Asia-Pacific region. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand's remained in 10th posiion on an annual index measuring power and influence in the Asia-Pacific region this year, held back by its ageing population.

The Asia Power Index 2024 was released by the Sydney-based Lowy Institute.

Thailand was ranked 10th with 19.8 points, gaining 1.1 points from last year. But its ranking remained the same as 2023.

"Thailand's strongest points are cultural influence and economic relationships, where it places 7th," the institute said and praised the country for its integration with other Asia-Pacific countries, including economic activities and people exchanges.

It was also commended for foreign relations policies, according to the Lowy Institute.

The country scored poorly in "future resources" due to its ageing population and the impact this would have on the future.

"Thailand's lowest ranking is for future resources, where it places 16th, reflecting its less favourable demographic outlook to 2050," the institute added.

Singapore was ranked the most powerful among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at 8th and Indonesia a step behind. Malaysia was one notch below Thailand and Vietnam 12th.

The United States remained top of the index, scoring 81.7 points, followed closely by China with 72.7 points.

Japan slipped to fourth place, falling behind fast-growing India due to Tokyo's prolonged economic stagnation.

The analysis evaluates the comprehensive power of 27 countries and territories in the region, using a weighted average across eight measures such as military capability, economic resources, diplomatic influence and cultural influence, which are calculated by 131 indicators.

Japan had been holding onto third position since the independent organisation began publishing the annual assessment in 2018, but fell to fourth.

Tokyo lost 1.4 points and 4.2 points in the categories of "economic capability" and "economic relationships," respectively, as the nation's technological advantage "has eroded sharply in the face of competition" with South Korea, China and Taiwan, the report said.

The trend had "redirected foreign investment away from the Japanese technology sector" and "contributed to Japan's declining productivity", it said.

India gained 8.2 points in "future resources," as the country's youthful population may well deliver a "demographic dividend" over the decades ahead, it said. The term refers to economic growth seen when a country's working population grows faster than its overall population.