Another actor distances himself from The iCon Group

Actor Pakorn “Boy” Chatborirak, centre, talks with reporters during his visit to the Consumer Protection Police Division at the Central Investigation Bureau in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Actor Pakorn “Boy” Chatborirak has met police and told reporters he had terminated his presenter contract with The iCon Group, a direct sales company accused of massive fraud, and was among the damaged parties.

The actor accompanied 40 other people to the Consumer Protection Police Division in Bangkok on Monday morning to file complaints against the company his image previously promoted.

According to Mr Pakorn, The iCon Group had used him as a tool to attract people into its circle. His pictures were used without his consent, according to Mr Pakorn.

Mr Pakorn, 40, said that as he had terminated his contract with the company, he was ready to return the money he earned from it.

He said many affected people contacted him because they did not know how to file their complaints. He therefore came along with them on Monday. He said he stood onside with those who lost their money.

The actor accused the company of concealing information from him and misleading him.

Mr Pakorn said that he was ready to cooperate with the justice system and was not trying to justify any wrong he may have unknowingly committed.

The actor met police a day after popular TV host and actor Kan Kantathavorn had rushed to distance himself from the company.

About 500 people have so far filed complaints with consumer protection police, claiming to have lost about 178 million baht in all to the direct sales business of The iCon Group.

Warathaphon Waratyaworrakul, 41, chief executive of the group, met consumer protection police on Saturday and said he was saddened to learn people had suffered losses investing in the company’s direct sales business.