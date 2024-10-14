17 hurt as tour bus hits truck

A Malaysian tour bus collided with a trailer truck in Sadao district in Songkhla on Monday, injuring 17 Malaysian tourists and a Thai tour guide.

According to Pol Lt Col Thanakrit Nuanla-ong, an investigator at Sadao Police station, the bus was carrying 46 people, including the tour guide and the driver.

At the time of the accident, the bus was heading from Hat Yai back to Malaysia via the Sadao border checkpoint. As it approached the checkpoint, the bus crashed into a truck carrying mackerel that was making a U-turn after passing through the Sadao Customs Checkpoint.

Police said the driver and the tour guide were trapped inside the bus. Seventeen Malaysian tourists sitting at the front of the bus were also injured, but the remaining passengers were able to exit the bus safely. The Thai tour guide suffered the most serious injuries, the police said.

Police were questioning the truck driver and the Malaysian bus driver.