High-end tourists to help meet B500bn revenue goal

Phuket is planning to increase its tourism revenue to 500 billion baht in the second half of this year through policies that focus on high-end tourists.

Rewat Areerob, president of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), said on Monday that his agency had a previous goal of receiving 420 billion baht in tourism revenue before it was changed.

The new target of 500 billion baht reflects Phuket's potential as a leading hub for tourism, transportation and aviation, he said.

The PAO has outlined two main strategies to boost tourism and local income, focusing on attracting tourists with high spending power to the province in a bid to increase their spending during their visit.

The first involves tackling traffic congestion by introducing 24 electric vehicles (EVs) to replace the pink pho thong buses, which have served the city for over a decade.

These EVs will operate along three main routes in the city and one additional route from the airport. The first three routes include Saphan Hin to Central Phuket shopping mall (11 kilometres), Ao Chalong Pier to Super Cheap supermarket (18km), Rassada Pier to Andamanda Water Park (10.5km) and Phuket Airport to Rawai Beach (47km).

The new routes have been designed to provide better access to tourist attractions, schools, communities and commercial areas, Mr Rewat said. Each EV can carry 21 passengers, and trial runs are set to begin in December, he added.

The second strategy is the relocation of Phuket's provincial prison to Ban Bang Jo in Thalang district, allowing the old prison site to be converted into a public park.

The 33-rai park will serve as a green space for recreation and well-being, benefiting both locals and tourists, Mr Rewat said.

With a budget of 169.5 million baht, the project will include parking space for 300 cars and will be linked with surrounding green areas to create a large, central public park.