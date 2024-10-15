Government mulls child welfare aid boost

Listen to this article

The government is pushing to further increase the monthly child welfare support payment for social security fund subscribers, in an effort to encourage Thais to have more children and stave off a possible labour shortage in the future, according to Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Under the current arrangement, workers insured under sections 33 and 39 of the Social Security Act are eligible to receive 800 baht per child per month in child welfare support payment, up to a maximum of three children.

Starting from January next year, the amount will be raised to 1,000 baht. Eligible workers can claim the benefit until their children turn six.

Mr Phiphat, however, said on Monday he was keen to see the payout increased to 3,000 baht per month for seven years, as an incentive for workers to have more children.

"Many workers today are concerned about the financial burden of raising children, especially in urban areas where the cost of education is high," he said.

"My idea, which I have asked the Permanent Secretary of Labour to discuss with the SSO board, is that eligible workers should receive 3,000 baht per month for seven years instead of the standard 1,000 baht for six years," he added, without going into details on the maximum number of children allowed under the scheme.

He acknowledged that implementing the policy will require a significant financial commitment from the Social Security Fund (SSF). However, Mr Phiphat said such an investment is essential to increase the population and ensure long-term stability for the country's workforce.

When asked about the plan to make the benefits conditional on where the parents plan to raise their children, he said the benefits from monthly payouts would be felt more in rural areas, where costs are lower.

The minister stressed that the requirement is still being discussed and has yet to be approved by the Social Security Office (SSO) board.

In an unrelated development, the Labour Ministry has announced flood relief measures for employers and insured workers affected by the inundation in 41 provinces. These measures include temporary reductions in SSF contributions from 5% to 3%.