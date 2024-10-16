Ministry steps into iCon affair

Listen to this article

Finance Ministry Pichai Chunhavajira says the ministry will investigate whether The iCon Group direct sales company had violated the Criminal Code as well as an executive decree on the issuing of fraudulent loans. (Photo: Government House)

The Finance Ministry has stepped in to look into the fraud scandal currently engulfing The iCon Group direct sales company.

Finance Ministry Pichai Chunhavajira said on Tuesday the ministry will investigate whether the business had violated the Criminal Code as well as an executive decree on the issuing of fraudulent loans.

He was referring to Section 341 of the Criminal Code, which stipulates that anyone who deceives others, conceals legally relevant information, or acquires assets from others by deception should be found guilty of fraud and face a jail term of no more than three years and/or a fine of no more than 6,000 baht.

Under Section 342, if the offender impersonates another or takes advantage of those who are vulnerable or prone to deception, the offender is liable to a jail term of no more than five years and/or a fine of no more than 10,000 baht.

Mr Pichai said the ministry will also wait for the result of a police investigation into the case, adding that the ministry will also consider improving related laws to ensure more efficiency in dealing with offenders in the future.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the scandal had been discussed at Tuesday's cabinet meeting.

She said she instructed the Royal Thai Police to provide people with more channels to file complaints and for the Office of the Consumer Protection Board to step up law enforcement against perpetrators and educate the public about fraud scams.

Deputy national Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet

"The Finance Ministry was also instructed to take measures to deal with businesses involved in pyramid schemes," she said.

National Police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet said yesterday nearly 1,100 loss-ridden vendors had filed complaints against The iCon Group, as police continue investigating allegations that the direct sales group ran a pyramid scheme.

He said he was satisfied with progress in the questioning of complainants as more than 900 had been interviewed so far.

The national police chief met personally with some of the complainants who showed up at the Central Investigation Bureau in Bangkok on Tuesday.

He said that if police found evidence to back legal action, they would press charges against the company this month.

"The collection of evidence is under way. Police suspect wrongdoing but they must take care before seeking an arrest warrant," Pol Gen Kitrat said.

Police have also asked the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) to freeze the assets of key figures linked to the case and expect a response by Thursday.

The iCon Group attracted many people by offering online marketing courses costing less than 100 baht. But once they enrolled, participants said they were asked to spend much larger sums buying health supplement products to sell. After that, they were asked to pay for online advertisements to recruit new members, for which they could earn fees.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said The iCon Group had been fined years ago for inappropriate labels that exaggerated the properties of the products it sold.

The iCon founder and chief executive officer Warathaphon "Paul" Waratyaworrakul, in a tearful television appearance on Monday, said his company had been in the direct marketing business for over six years, and its products focused on dietary supplements.

The company hired celebrities only to promote its products, he said, in response to questions about whether the celebrities held executive positions and would thus share legal liability.