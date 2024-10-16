Asean backs Myanmar stance: MFA

Listen to this article

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Vice Minister Russ Jalichandra said Thailand's actions regarding conflicts in Myanmar are accepted by all Asean member countries.

Mr Ras said yesterday that the MFA has not attempted to obstruct legislative efforts to address Myanmar's situation through the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, which is currently taking place in Geneva.

Mr Ras was responding to concerns by observers about whether Thailand's plan to host an informal meeting on the Myanmar situation among Asean member countries in December would be seen as interfering in Myanmar's internal affairs.

He explained that on Oct 2 the MFA was invited to provide its opinion to parliament regarding the proposal for Thailand to push for an "Emergency Item on Myanmar" at the IPU meeting in Geneva.

Mr Ras said the MFA cautioned that such an action might signal that Thailand is taking sides, which could impact its role as a mediator of discussions among various parties in Myanmar and could also affect cross-border issues, such as crime and environmental concerns.

Parliament agreed with the MFA's opinion by a majority vote, Mr Ras said.

He added that it was a joint decision by all legislative officials, and not an issue on which the MFA has the power or duty to obstruct.

The vice minister stressed that resolving Myanmar issues requires careful handling and consultation with Asean members.

He added that the actions taken by the Thai government, including hosting an Asean meeting on the issue, have been accepted by all Asean members.

Taking actions without consulting Asean members could result in negative consequences and could be perceived as interference, Mr Ras said.

Meanwhile, Kannavee Suebsang, a list-MP for the FAIR Party, shared details about attending the IPU meeting, held from Oct 13 to 18.

Mr Kannavee said this year's meeting will discuss the humanitarian situation in Sudan and the Congo, focusing on the need to respect war laws in these conflict zones.

He said the meeting will consider an emergency agenda proposed by Ukraine to address peace in Myanmar.

If this agenda passes today, it will be open for discussion. Mr Kannavee said he planned to support this topic as Thailand must take a role in promoting peace in its neighbouring country.