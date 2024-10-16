Young woman falls to death from Bangkok condo

A woman fell to her death from this condominium building in the Rama IX area, Bangkok, on Tuesday night. (Photo: One31 News Channel)

A woman fell to her death from the 12th floor of a condominium building in the Rama IX area of Bangkok on Tuesday night.

The woman's body was found on the fifth floor public area of the building, which is near Ramkhamhaeng intersection, about 9.50pm, according to a rescue team from Ruam Katanyu foundation.

Her blouse was unbuttoned and she was otherwise wearing only her panties. She was aged 20-30 years.

The initial investigation revealed the woman fell from the 12th floor, where she lived with her boyfriend.

Hua Mak police were still investigating the circumstances of her death.