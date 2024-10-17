4 new species of plant found in North

Listen to this article

Four newly-discovered species of plant in the Disporum genus have been found in Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Phitsanulok. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

Researchers have found four new plants in the North which they claim to be newly discovered species, underpinning the country's thriving biodiversity, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Attapol Charoenchansa, the department's chief, said on Wednesday the discoveries were made by the department's researchers, botanists from Kasetsart University and another research team from Trinity College Dublin in Ireland.

The researchers have been working closely under a project called "Flora of Thailand", gathering local and international botanical researcher teams to survey new plant species in the country.

They are exploring new plant species in the geographical landscape of mountain evergreen forests in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, and Phitsanulok provinces, he said.

Mr Attapol said the discovery of the four new plant species in the Disporum genus is regarded as a new plant species world record, marking a successful new milestone in the nation's botanical research.

The first plant, Disporum chiangdaoense Sarapan & Suwanph, was found in Chiang Dao Wildlife Sanctuary in Chiang Mai. It is a herbaceous plant with a height of 94 centimetres, and a succulent trunk with purple flowers.

Disporum dorsifixerum Sarapan & Suwanph was located in Lamphun province. It is also a herbaceous plant with a height of 160 centimetres, and a succulent trunk that contains pink flowers, Mr Attapol said.

The third, Disporum phuhinrongklaensis Sarapan & Chamch, is found in Chiang Mai and Phitsanulok provinces. It is identified as a herbaceous plant with a height of 105 centimetres and white flowers. Phuhinrongklaensis is the name of Phu Hin Rongkla National Park in Phitsanulok where it was found.

Finally, there is Disporum scabridum Sarapan & Hodk. It is the only plant found in an area more than 800-1,000 metres above sea level in Phitsanulok. It is also a herbaceous plant with a height of 100 centimetres and red flowers.

The researchers have also found other new plants in the country, Mr Attapol said. At least six of 24 species from the Disporum genus have been published in the prestigious journal Bluemea, he added.