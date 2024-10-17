Leopard spotted in national park

A leopard spotted in daytime in Kaeng Krachan National Park. (Photo: Facebook of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

PHETCHABURI: A leopard was spotted in broad daylight in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Kaeng Krachan district.

Mongkol Chaipakdee, head of Kaeng Krachan National Park, said on Wednesday that a tourist captured sharp photos of the leopard relaxing in the middle of a road inside the park on Tuesday.

Mr Mongkol said there have been more frequent leopard sightings recently, as they often hunt prey in the area. This signals the abundance of the park’s ecosystem, a vital habitat for many rare wildlife species.

The park advises tourists to stay alert.