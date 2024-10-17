Heavy rain expected in North, Northeast

Workers clear mud from a lane in Muang district, Chiang Mai, on Thursday. Weathermen warn of rain in the northern and northeastern regions from Saturday to Monday. (Photo: Chiang Mai Municipality Office)

The Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain in the northern and northeastern regions from Saturday to Monday.

The weather agency reported on Thursday that residents in the upper part of both regions would encounter turbulent weather, including torrential rain and possible gusts, as a high-pressure system from China interacts with a monsoon from the South.

People in eastern and southern provinces along the Gulf of Thailand are advised to be vigilant for thunderstorms and potential flash floods during the same period.

In Bangkok, another wet weekend is expected, with rain likely in most districts.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that many areas were hit by heavy rain on Wednesday, particularly in Chom Thong, Bang Khun Thian and Bang Khae.

According to weather forecasters, Southeast Asia could see higher-than-normal rainfall in the coming months, threatening further disruptions to agriculture, tourism and industrial output in a region already hit by a series of storms this year.