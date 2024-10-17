Diesel tour bus catches fire in Pak Chong

A diesel-powered tour bus bursts into flames in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday night. All of its Indonesian occupants got out safely and the blaze was put out in 20 minutes. (Photo: Report Here Pakchong Facebook)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A diesel-fuelled tour bus carrying Indonesian tourists caught fire in Pak Chong district of this northeastern province on Wednesday night.

The Pak Chong municipal fire truck and a rescue unit were dispatched to Mittraphap Road after officials received a report that a bus had caught fire, said Pol Capt Suraphat Phadi, a deputy inspector at the Pak Chong police station.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the bus completely engulfed in flames, which took about 20 minutes to put out.

Pol Capt Suraphat quoted driver Aphichat Linda, 46, as saying that the bus was carrying 50 tourists to Pak Chong for a one-night stay. The bus had stopped at a nearby restaurant for a short break before the incident.

As the bus was about to leave, one of the passengers noticed a fire at the back. All of the passengers managed to leave the bus safely.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.