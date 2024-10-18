Golf course idea stirs contention

A proposal seeking to convert the air force's Dhupatemiya golf course in Pathum Thani into a public park needs a thorough study as the premises are part of the military's strategic operations, according to Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

The minister was responding to People's Party (PP) MP for Pathum Thani Chetawan Thuaprakhon's questions involving a possible transfer of the Dhupatemiya golf course to the government for conversion into a public park.

Mr Chetawan earlier suggested the government convert the site, spanning over 625 rai of land in Lam Luk Ka district, into a sports complex with some parts of the premises made into a public park to increase the green zone of the area.

The opposition MP also called on the air force to give up its Kantarat golf course in Bangkok's Don Muang district for conversion into a public park.

Mr Phumtham said the issue is under review by a special House committee studying the transfer of businesses run by the military, which needs to gather input from the military as part of the process.

According to the minister, the Don Muang area accommodates both commercial and military airports, so a strategic operations system is in place to protect the military airport.

The area housing the Dhupatemiya golf course is reserved by the air force for strategic operations and national security and houses military units and an air surveillance radar station, so it cannot be transferred and turned into a public park at will.

The area is also designated as an emergency landing site so it cannot accommodate any buildings, he noted.

Mr Phumtham said if the committee's study concludes the change in land use has no impact and poses no risk, the government is prepared to further discuss the matter.