Govt launches lottery ticket pilot

A screen capture of the N3 ticket purchasing process on the app available at the GLO-registered shops.

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The pilot phase of the government's N3 three-digit lotto kicked off successfully on Thursday as many people flocked to lottery shops to buy tickets to participate in the new edition of the state-owned game of chance.

Thatsaneeya Thipthanesuan, the owner of one of the lottery shops on Jomphol Road in the province's downtown area, said that as of 9.30am, more than 30 clients had come to her shop to buy N3 lottery tickets.

The shop had installed a smart TV, connecting with the Pao Tang application, to help clients understand the buying process and payments, she added.

Many clients were reported to prefer the N3 lottery because, unlike the underground lottery, it doesn't limit purchasers from buying as many "locked numbers" as they want.

The N3 lottery's testing phase, which started yesterday, will run for six months. The first lottery draw will be on Nov 1.

According to Thanavath Phonvichai, the Government Lottery Office (GLO) spokesman, the N3 lotto was launched to tackle lottery overpricing and black market tickets.

The N3 tickets are available at all 400 lottery shops registered with the GLO nationwide.

Purchasers can select any number between 000 and 999 and make their purchase via digital payment systems at the shop, he said, adding that the purchased tickets will appear in the Pao Tang mobile application.

The tickets are priced at 20 baht each, and up to 100 tickets can be purchased at a time.

Mr Thanavath said the winning numbers coincide with the GLO's bi-monthly lottery draw result.

Every ticket is eligible to win prizes in one of four categories: 3-digit straight, 3-digit alternating, 2-digit straight, and special prizes.

The first lottery draw for the N3 ticket will be on Nov 1, and the winners can claim their prizes via the app, he said.

Mr Thanavath said that the GLO will collect sale information, consumer impacts, and matters relating N3 lottery during this pilot phase.

The full launch is expected in April, he added.