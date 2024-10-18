Petrol smuggling from Malaysia still detected in Thai border

Smuggling trend shifts from diesel to petrol following end of Malaysian subsidies

Dannok town in Sadao district of Songkhla province is the busiest border crossing between Thailand and Malaysia. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

Malaysian authorities are facing difficulties in curbing gasoline smuggling into Thailand, despite conducting regular checks at border petrol stations and on vehicles.

Hasbullah Abd Rashin, state director of the Perlis Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, said that smugglers continue to transport and sell subsidised gasoline to Thai sellers from Malaysia's border state.

"The sale of subsidised petrol likely happens when Malaysian vehicles transfer fuel from their tanks or modified containers when entering the neighbouring country, making detection difficult," he was quoted as saying in the Bernama news agency on Friday.

According to previous reports, Thai smugglers took part in this illegal business by driving vehicles into Malaysia to fill up their tanks and then selling the petrol back home.

Malaysian authorities are keeping an eye on vehicles that make frequent fuel purchases and those suspected of having modified tanks to carry more petrol. Key checkpoints are located at Padang Besar and Dannok towns, both in Sadao district of Songkhla, as well as the crossing to Kuan Don district in Satun.

Padang Besar and Kuan Don border Malaysia's Perlis state, while Dannok is adjacent to Kedah state.

The smuggling pattern has shifted from diesel to petrol since the Malaysian government ended diesel subsidies in June but continues to support petrol.

RON95 in Malaysia is currently priced at 2.05 ringgit (16 baht) per litre, compared to gasohol 95 in Thailand, which costs 35.45 baht a litre.

Smuggled fuel is sold between 30 and 35 baht in Thailand, according to a Bernama survey, which found at least eight locations. Petrol is often sold in bottles or gallons at roadside shops and stalls along the 10-kilometre stretch from Dannok to the Sadao municipality.

Thai media outlets also have reported sightings of cars and motorcycles stopping at these shops to buy cheaper smuggled fuel.